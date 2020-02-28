Niger, Brazil partner to improve Animal Husbandry

0
News
February 28, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print

Brazil a leading country in livestock management has pledged her readiness to improving the animal husbandry subsector in Niger State.

The Ambassador of Brazil, Mr. Ricardo Guerra de Araujo disclosed this in Abuja when he received in audience Governor Abubakar Sani Bello at the Brazillian Embassy, Wednesday.

Image may contain: 3 people, people sitting

Mr. Araujo who noted that Brazil and Nigeria have a high bilateral understanding on joint mechanized agricultural, described the presentation by the Niger State team as promising.

He assured the State Government of every technical support required, adding that it was high time the State explored the opportunity to transform the subsector.


Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had hinted the Ambassador the aim of their visit which was to seek expert support in improving the livestock subsector of the State’s Agriculture sector.

He assured his host of an enabling environment for the business to thrive as others have keyed into supporting the grazing reserve establishment in the State.

It is noteworthy that Niger State government has about 12 grazing reserves but having only a few gazetted.

While moves are underway to gazette the remaining ones,
development of the Bobi Grazing Reserve has commenced and improved foliage from Brazil have been imported, with some foreign companies already participating.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN is a major Partner in the development of the Bobi Grazing Reserve.

Niger State delegation to the Brazilian Embassy include the Commissioner of Livestock Development, Haruna Dukku, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Jonathan Wassa and the Consultant, Bobi Grazing Reserve, Alhaji Abbas Tafida, the Emir of Muri in Taraba State.

Mary Noel Berje
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor
Niger State

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.