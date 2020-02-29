LASUTH ready to assist in curtailing spread of COVID-19- CMD

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) says it is fully prepared to collaborate with the State Government to contain the spread of Coronavirus outbreak which has been confirmed in the state.

Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of LASUTH, said this was in line with the global best practice and precaution to screen, isolate and treat suspected patients and protect people in the state.

Fabamwo said in a statement on Friday in Lagos that the hospital has a Disease Infection Prevention and Control Committee in place.

He said this has been there for more than eight years and has been training workers on standard and transmission-based precautions.

“A Crisis Management Committee was also set up five weeks ago and a triage protocol in screening, isolation and notification of highly infectious diseases.

“These are not limited to Lassa fever, Ebola fever and COVID-19 was developed and is being strictly adhered to.

“Our medical personnel have already been trained to take all precautionary measures to prevent, protect against, respond to, and mitigate the effect of an emergency incident.

“As part of the hospital’s preparedness, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) had been procured four weeks ago and deployed on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 to all entry points.

“The PPE is used only based on risk assessment and when seeing patients after which they are appropriately disposed off into colour-coded bins.

“They are not to be worn as part of dressing when not attending to patients,” he said.

Fabamwo said that automatic hand sanitiser dispensers have been installed at all the service entry points and efforts were in place to ensure there was constant water for proper handwashing and hygiene in the hospital.

The chief medical director added that sensitisation and further training that had the State Epidemiologist, the Infection Control team, Family Physician and Community health Specialist in attendance was held two weeks ago to educate and inform members of staff.

He stressed that the hospital’s holding area was not a quarantine facility nor an isolation ward, but a holding area for patients that fits the algorithm for case definition of infection of high consequences pending confirmation by laboratory investigation.

“All patients who are presented at the emergencies are screened, using the triage protocol; temperature measurement and travel history.

“Those who fit into the case definition are kept in the holding bay to protect the general population of staff and patients in the emergencies.

“While in the holding area, necessary medical and support care is given while awaiting the result of laboratory investigation for the infectious diseases; this process is within 24 hours.

“Patients with positive results for infections of high consequence will be transferred to Mainland Hospital or into the general pool of patients, if negative,” he said.

The CMD said the holding area was currently being upgraded, adding that LASUTH has always played a prominent role in containing highly infectious diseases in Lagos.

Fabamwo added that no nation was spared from the threats and the likelihood occurrence of public health emergencies.

He said that preparedness and speedy response would mitigate the negative consequences of disease. (NAN)