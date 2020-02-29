Niger Governor Orders Immediate Setting Up Of An Emergency, Quarantine Centers Amidst Coronavirus Scare

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has proactively directed that Coronavirus Emergency Centres be set up in the state to prepare ahead of any eventuality since a case has been reported in Lagos.

Governor Sani Bello gave the directive while flagging off the reintroduction of monthly sanitation exercise in Minna, Saturday.

The Governor, who directed that the emergency centers be established in Minna, Bida, Kontagora, Suleja and New Bussa, noted that the country has been grappling with the fight against malaria, Lassa fever and now coronavirus.

He remained optimistic that, although the state has not witnessed the outbreak of Lassa Fever, so shall it be for coronavirus adding that the state has to be ready nonetheless.

The Governor urged the people to keep their environment clean and maintain high levels of personal hygiene as a precautionary measure against the outbreak of other epidemiological diseases such as Cholera, Lassa Fever and, indeed, the Coronavirus.

Earlier, Commissioner for Environment, Tanko Zakari said the aim of re-introducing the environmental sanitation exercise in the state is to provide first level of preventive medicine so as to reduce the various health challenges attributable to dirty environment and consequently reduce pressure on the healthcare centres in the state.

He then solicited the support of the people as well as that of the Local Government Chairmen in ensuring that the desired objective is achieved.

Also speaking, the Commissioners for Health, Dr. Muhammad Makusidi and that of Water Resources, Alh. Yusuf Suleiman pledged their ministries’ support to ensure a healthy environment, as well as in the provision of treated pipe-borne water to the people for effective hygiene and sanitation.

Speaking on behalf of the Local Government Chairmen, the state ALGON Chairman and chairman of Chanchaga Local Government, Ibrahim Abubakar congratulated the state government for reintroducing the sanitation exercise and assured that they would support and ensure its success.

The monthly environmental sanitation is to take place every last Saturday of the month between 7 am-10 am.

Mary Noel-Berje



