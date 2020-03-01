NCAA harmonises coronavirus preventive measures at airports

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is working with all stakeholders to harmonise preventive measures taken against the Coronavirus at the country’s airports.

Capt. Musa Nuhu, the newly appointed Director General, NCAA, revealed this in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

Nuhu explained that this to contains the spread following the a confirmed case of an Italian that came through came in through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Monday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that health ministry, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos State Ministry of Health and Ogun State Ministry of Health have responded to ensure no further spread of the disease.

Nuhu explained that the preventive measures was to ensure all travelers coming into the country are adequately screened, while causing minimal disruption to them.

He noted that all contingency plans for public health events in aviation had been activated including airport-specific Public Health Emergency Contingency Plans (PHECPs).

Nuhu said NCAA had ensured that all measures adopted at Nigerian airports were in accordance to ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and WHO International Health Regulations (IHR 2005).

“This measures is in line with the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation (CAPSCA).

“We have been working with the Federal Ministry of Health, and other stakeholders in the aviation industry to ensure all travelers coming into the country are adequately screened while causing minimum disruption to facilitation of travel.

“NCAA will continue to ensure that airlines assist with the tracking of passengers who may have come in contact with suspect or ill persons as well as other measures the National Surveillance Systems requires.

“Airlines and other airport users are advised to heed the guidance of Port Health Services (a division of the Federal Ministry of Health and Competent Public Health Authority at Point of Entry) on the use of screening forms.

“Others are on the assessment of suspect or ill travelers and any other measures they may adopt,” he said.

Nuhu advised airlines, airport operators, security agencies and other aviation industry stakeholders to take appropriate precaution to protect their staff.

He also advised the travelling public to remain calm but alert and take necessary precaution in protecting themselves while traveling.

The director general said this include alerting crew members and airport facilitation staff of travelers that might look ill or showing signs and symptoms of the disease.

Nuhu said travelers returning from countries experiencing community transmission of the COVID-19 should present themselves to Port Health Services on arrival at the Point of Entry – International Airport.

He said travelers who develop signs and symptoms of the disease after returning from a trip abroad were to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest Health facility or call the NCDC on 0800-970000-10. (NAN)