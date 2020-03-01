Nigeria Customs Seize Truck with 140 Units of Gas Cylinders, 600 Bags of Fertilizer

In stemming the tide against smuggling, Officers and men of Federal Operations Unit Zone B,Kaduna arrested 2 trucks laden with 140 units of refurbished gas cylinders smuggled into the country from Niger Republic. Similarly, another truckload of NPK fertilizer was arrested along Jibia/Agangaro axis of Katsina state. After 100% physical examination, the said vehicle was found to contain 600 bags of NPK 15-15-15 fertilizer smuggled into the country.

NPK 15-15-15 fertilizer falls under the import prohibition order, and as such, bringing in such product violates section 46 of Customs Excise and Management Act (CEMA) CAP C45 LFN 2004 which states that any goods imported, landed or unloaded contrary to any prohibition shall be forfeited.

In another related development, 200 pcs of used tyres, 90 bales of second hand clothings and 322 kegs of vegetable oil were also arrested along Katsina/Kano axis.

In the same vain, operatives of the unit attached to Ilorin/Jebba/Mokwa axis made another discovery of new antics deployed by smugglers to evade arrest . Large quantity of smuggled rice were criminally sandwiched between watermelons in 2 trucks, which further examination revealed 400 bags of rice (50kg each). The duty paid value of all aforementioned seized items is N185 million.

Compt Mustapha Sarki- Kebbi expressed his determination to sustain the ongoing onslaught against Smugglers calling on business community to avoid trading on prohibited items.