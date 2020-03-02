Adeboye, Beacon of Hope for Those in Search of Salvation- Tinubu

The APC National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Monday described Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, as “a beacon of hope for those in search of salvation”.

Tinubu made the remarks in his congratulatory message to Adeboye contained in a statement by the APC leader signed by his Media Adviser, Mr Tunde Rahman, in Lagos.

“I sincerely extend my best wishes and congratulations to Pastor E. A. Adeboye on the occasion of his 78th birthday celebrations.

“Truly, Pastor Adeboye is a strong and committed leader of nations. Through his formidable and devoted ministry, he has built a flock that now numbers many millions.

“With the support of his loyal and dedicated wife, Pastor Adeboye has built a church that is renowned across the world.

“He has led a life of grace and service. He is a beacon of hope for those in search of salvation and a guiding light for those who, like him, are called to serve,” he said.

Tinubu said that Adeboye’s dedication to his faith and the salvation of his followers deserved recognition and commendation, even from among those who do not profess identical beliefs.

“My thoughts are with Pastor Adeboye, his family and all people of faith across our great nation, Nigeria at this important moment.

“May God continue to show Pastor Adeboye His divine mercy.

“May He bless him and give him many more years in good health and high spirits that he may continue to touch the lives of those who would follow God’s path,” APC leader said.

(NAN)