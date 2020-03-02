Emir Of Zuru Commends Governor Abubakar Sani Bello On Security

The Emir of Zuru, Major General Muhammad Sani Sami, Sami Gomo II has commended Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for the way and manner he has been handling security issues in Niger state.

The Emir gave the commendation when he received Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in company of Senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial District, Bala Ibn Na’Allah at his Palace in Zuru.

He said he has followed closely the activities of the Governor and observed that he is doing well.

The Emir, while expressing concern over the security situation in Niger State and Nigeria as a whole, called for more concerted efforts to bring the evil to an end noting that the situation has brought untold hardship to the Nigerian people, especially farmers.

Governor Sani Bello, who was in Zuru as a Special Guest of honour at a civic reception organised for distinguished sons of Kebbi, said the Palace was his first port of call to receive royal blessings.

He thanked the Emir whom he described as his Father and asked for continuous prayers to be able to succeed, especially in the area of handling the security challenges confronting the State.

The Governor commended Senator Na’Allah for his achievements so far, describing him as a true representative of his people.

Senator representing Kebbi South, comprising Zuru/ Yauri Emirates, Bala Na’Allah described the Emir as a father to all having been used by God to raise countless children that are strategically positioned.

He prayed God to bless the Emir and the Emirate immensely.

Mary Noel-Berje