Kebbi Gov’t Donates Hilux Vehicles to Nigerian Army

Kebbi State Government has donated three Hilux Patrol Vehicles to the (Eight) 8th Division of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto to enhance the fight against banditry.

The vehicles were handed over to the Commanding Officer, 1 Battalion, Dukku Barracks, Birnin Kebbi, Major Muhammad Jamilu AbdulKarim by the Security Adviser, to the State Governor retired Major Garba Rabi’u Kamba under the supervision of the Secretary to the Government, Babale Umar Yauri, at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi this Sunday.

Retired Major Garba Rabi’u Kamba who donated the patrol vehicles on behalf of Governor Atiku Bagudu, said the vehicles would be deployed to the 223 light Tank Battalion, Zuru, to improve surveillance in Kebbi South against incursion of bandits from neighbouring states.

He added that infiltration of bandits into Kebbi state comprising Yauri and Zuru Emirates has been on the increase recently which necessitated appropriate response.

The Commanding Officer of Dukku Barracks, Major M.J AbdulKarim who stood in for the GOC 8th Division of the Army, Sokoto, test-ran one of the vehicles, expressing satisfaction about their road worthiness.

Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari

Chief Press Secretary

Government House