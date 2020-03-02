NSCDC to Raise First Aider in Each Home in Ogun

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Monday, announced plans to raise, at least, one first aider in each of the families in Ogun.



The Commandant of the Ogun Command of NSCDC, Hammed Abodunrin, stated this at the grand finale of the 2020 International Civil Defence Day celebration in the state.



The World Civil Defence Day is celebrated globally on March 1 of every year.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of this year’s celebration is: ‘Civil Defence and First Aider in Every Home’.

Abodunrin said that the move had become necessary for prompt and timely response to emergencies, which he said, could arise anytime.

He noted that this would ensure that every family in the state was ready for such occurrence, requiring the knowledge of first aid and ambulance service.



According to him, officials of the civil defence all over the world are mandated to educate, train and equip individuals to become better assistants to the professionals.



The commandant, who noted that Nigeria had not recorded much of natural disasters like earthquakes, however, expressed concern that man-made disasters had continued to threaten the existence of its people.

Abodunrin said that the corps had already engaged students of all the secondary schools in the state in an essay competition on security and crime prevention among youths.



“While we received 476 essays from various students in the state, we have also trained another 500 in security and safety tips, first aid as well as peace and conflict management tips.



“We also provided first aid kits with basic contents for 100 other schools.

“We may not necessarily have to move from one family to another in raising the first aiders, but we will carry the exercise out in segments.

“This is why we have also put a proposal before the Ogun government to train, at least, a teacher in the over 3,000 secondary schools in the state.

“The security, safety, peace and conflict management tips, which we plan to deliver to them free of charge, can then be effectively domesticated in the schools, while the children are trained to become first aiders in their respective homes,” he said.



The commandant, who addressed newsmen after the programme, said that the corps had used this year’s celebration to create awareness about security and safety tips among the people of Ogun.



“We realised that we need to train Nigerians on safety tips right from their early ages and that is why we decided to include the youth in our outreach,” he said.

(NAN)