Unilorin creates COVID-19, Lassa fever response team

March 2, 2020
The University of Ilorin says it is establishing a Disease Outbreak Response Team, tagged ‘UNILORIN DORT’, to address the challenges of deadly diseases.

This is contained in a statement signed by Prof. Olatunji Kolawole, the Director of the Institute of Molecular Science and Biotechnology, of the university.

He stated that this is in response to the global threat, which the recent outbreak of Lassa fever and COVID-19 represents to the well-being of the nation.

Kolawole stated that the response team would be constituted by professionals from relevant fields and units.

He disclosed that the Unilorin DORT would also work in affiliation with the Kwara State Epidemiology Unit and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to him, the duties of the response team will include ensuring preventive measures and diagnostic services to ensure that the infectious diseases are swiftly combated and eradicated from our society as part of the university’s contributions to human development. (NAN)

