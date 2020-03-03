Coronavirus: Red Cross mobilises 100 volunteers

The Red Cross Society of Nigeria, Edo chapter, says it has mobilised and trained 100 volunteers to help sensitise the people on Coronavirus and how to prevent it.

The Chairman of the society in the state, Mr Festus Alenkhe, said this on Monday in Benin.

He said the society, in conjunction with the World Health Organisation and the Disease Control Unit of the State Ministry of Health, had flagged off a special enlightenment on preventive measure against he disease.

Alenkhe said the campaign would be taken to the Benin Airport, parks and other public institutions across the state.

He also said the volunteers had been trained on the use of infrared devices to test passengers and others arriving the city.

The chairman said with this development, the Red Cross officials had been stationed in the airport to apply hand sanitiser and distribute hand bills on how to avoid the virus.

“Hand washing stands with soap have also been created at both the VIP lounge and some strategic places in the airport.

“This exercise will be extended to motor parks, schools, markets, churches, mosques and other public places in Edo state,” he said. (NAN)