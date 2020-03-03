Coronavirus: Red Cross mobilises 100 volunteers

0
News
March 3, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print

The Red Cross Society of Nigeria, Edo chapter, says it has mobilised and trained 100 volunteers to help sensitise the people on Coronavirus and how to prevent it.

Image result for red cross

The Chairman of the society in the state, Mr Festus Alenkhe, said this on Monday in Benin.

He said the society, in conjunction with the World Health Organisation and the Disease Control Unit of the State Ministry of Health, had flagged off a special enlightenment on preventive measure against he disease.

Alenkhe said the campaign would be taken to the Benin Airport, parks and other public institutions across the state.

He also said the volunteers had been trained on the use of infrared devices to test passengers and others arriving the city.

The chairman said with this development, the Red Cross officials had been stationed in the airport to apply hand sanitiser and distribute hand bills on how to avoid the virus.

“Hand washing stands with soap have also been created at both the VIP lounge and some strategic places in the airport.

“This exercise will be extended to motor parks, schools, markets, churches, mosques and other public places in Edo state,” he said. (NAN)

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.