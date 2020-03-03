Coronavirus: Zamfara Govt. takes sensitisation to abbatours, butchers, food vendors

0
News
March 3, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print

The Zamfara Ministry of Health has embarked on sensitisation campaign to public places as part of its measures to prevent Coronavirus and Lassa Fever. The Commissioner of Health, Alhaji Yahaya Kanoma led the sensitisation campaign team to abbatours and food vendors in Gusau on Monday. Kanoma said that the measure is part of the government’s concern to protecf the health of its people. He said though,

Image result for COVID -19:

the state  remains Lassa Fever and Coronavirus free, “but we are partnering with development partners to strengthen proactive measures against the two viruses in the state.  “We are here to sensitise abbatour operators, butchers and food vendors on precaution measures in order to avoid the risk of the diseases in the state”,

Kanoma said. The commissioner urged food vendors and abbatour managers in the state to ensure good hygiene and best environmental health practices while carrying out their businesses. He also called on the general public to give priority to hand washing, environmental sanitation and other proactive measures. “We also met with the state officials of the Nigeria Union of Transport Workers, where we sensitised their members on the need to sanitize their vehicles and parks. “We also trained Health Directors of the 14 local government areas of the state on how to conduct step down training at their respective LGAs”, the commissioner said. (NAN)

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.