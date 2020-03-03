COVID -19: Akeredolu inspects centre, says govt ready for containment

March 3, 2020
Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo says the state government is ready to prevent outbreak  of coronavirus in the state.

Akeredolu gave the assurance on Monday in Akure while inspecting the state’s infectious disease centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the facility was built by the previous administration as a test and isolation centre.

The centre was upgraded with equipment by the current administration to tackle  diseases such as Lassa fever, Ebola and tuberculosis.

Akeredolu, however, prayed against the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

“Minimise contact for now, always wash their hands and use sanitisers regularly,” the governor told the state residents.

NAN reports that coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan in Hubei Province, China, was first detected on December 2019.

It has claimed  thousands of lives.

Akeredolu said that his administration built the centre’s laboratory for tests as well as  isolation and  treatment of people who tested positive for infectious diseases.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has helped us in putting some things together here.

“Our commissioner for health and a few others  are going to Lagos to learn about protocol and management.

” It is not that they don’t know but we just need to do that so they can learn new things.

“When we get to Lagos, we are going to talk to international donor-agencies to help us with some other things we need here,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Wahab Adegbenro,  the state Commissioner for Health,  said that the establishment of the laboratory and upgrading of  equipment in the centre showed the preparedness of the state government to contain outbreak of coronavirus.

“The state government has put in place all necessary measures to guard against the disease and, in case of any eventuality, diagnose and do all the needful,” he said. (NAN)

