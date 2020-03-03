NCDC Refutes Rumour of Director General Being Quarantined

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it is aware of media reports stating that Director General of the centre, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu is in ‘quarantine over coronavirus’. This is false. This was stated in a press release issued by the NCDC on its website.

It said Between the 16th and 24th of February 2020, the World Health Organization deployed a high-level mission to China. The joint mission had 25 national and international experts, including the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu. He also made this known via his Twitter account

I am well and have continued my duties from home since my return from China as part of the WHO-China Mission on #COVID19 The rumour that I am sick or in quarantine is obviously false. I look forward to returning to the office after 14 days of self-isolation 😁 pic.twitter.com/sigfoARVfK — Chikwe Ihekweazu (@Chikwe_I) March 3, 2020

The Mission met with counterparts in China to understand their response to COVID-19 and how the global community can learn from this. As recommended in NCDC’s public health advisory, travelers from countries with ongoing transmission of COVID-19 are advised to proceed on 14-day self-isolation, whether well or unwell.

The Director General has adhered to this, to protect himself and the public. He has been tested since his return, and has shown no symptoms of COVID-19 infection. He remains in good health.

The Honourable Minister of Health is very proud of Dr Ihekweazu’s contribution, which reflects the high-level recognition and respect the global health community has for Nigeria.