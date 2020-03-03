Speaker Femi Sets the Record Straight on Fake News About Him

0
Domestic, News, Press Release
March 3, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print
Speaker Femi Sets the Record Straight on Fake News About Him

The story carried by Sahara Reporters on Monday, March 2, 2020, alleging that the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila used public funds to take 300 guests to Dubai for his mother’s birthday is categorically false.

The Speaker, his family, and a few friends were in Dubai to celebrate the 90th birthday anniversary of Alhaja Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila, the Speaker’s mother.

For the records, this event was strictly for family members and a few childhood friends for which no public funds were appropriated or expended.

Indeed not a single politician nor a legislator was present at the event.

Lanre Lasisi

Posted by

Tanimu is an Online Editor with Africa's Largest TV Network. Produces when not on Social media.

Tagged with
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.