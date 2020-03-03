Speaker Femi Sets the Record Straight on Fake News About Him

The story carried by Sahara Reporters on Monday, March 2, 2020, alleging that the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila used public funds to take 300 guests to Dubai for his mother’s birthday is categorically false.

The Speaker, his family, and a few friends were in Dubai to celebrate the 90th birthday anniversary of Alhaja Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila, the Speaker’s mother.

For the records, this event was strictly for family members and a few childhood friends for which no public funds were appropriated or expended.

Indeed not a single politician nor a legislator was present at the event.

Lanre Lasisi