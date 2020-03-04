1,000 less privileged persons to benefit from ENT medical outreach in Kaduna

(NAN) The National Ear Care Centre Kaduna, is targeting to provide free Ear, Nose and Throat diagnoses and treatment to no fewer than 1,000 less privileged persons in Kaduna. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the hospital is providing the services during a one day medical outreach camp on Wednesday. The outreach tagged ‘Hearing for Life: Don’t Let Hearing Loss Limit You’, is being conducted in Hayin Baki area of Kaduna.

Dr Mustapha Abubakar-Yaro, the Medical Director of the hospital said the 1,000 beneficiaries were targeted as part of activities to mark the World Hearing Day.

According to him, the community was chosen as an intervention site by the hospital because of their perceived and identified needs.

“We chose to give services to this community because it is part of our mandate to ensure we extend services to areas like this to assist the less privileged.

” We are doing this in order to contribute towards safeguarding public health and also raise awareness on how to prevent deafness and hearing loss, as well as promote ear and hearing care.

“Many people live with unidentified hearing loss, often failing to realise that they are missing out on certain sounds and words.

“Checking ones hearing will be the first step. At all life stages, communication and good hearing connect us to each other, our communities, and the world.

“For those who have hearing loss, appropriate and timely interventions can facilitate access to education, employment and communication.

“However, globally, there is lack of access to interventions to address hearing loss, such as access to hearing aids.

“Early intervention should be made through the health systems,” he said.

He advised the people to go for test when they hear ringing in their ears, have difficulty understanding what was being said in a conversation or need to turn the volume higher than normal for television, radio or phone.

“I want to encourage you all to visit the nearest health centre for early detection before it becomes complicated

“People should also come for hearing test when retracting or avoiding social settings, embarrassed by an inability to hear adequately.”

NAN reports that the hospital also conducted free screening for hepatitis, diabetes and malaria.(NAN)