FUT Minna signs MoU for emerging technology studies

The Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Emerging Technology Studies and Governance.

It was with the Global Network for Cyber Solution (GNC) for a world class Regional Center of Excellence and Resources Center.

Mr Olusegun Olugbile, GNC President, who said that the process started in 2019, explained that the initiative was to build a strong International Center for Emerging Technology (ICET) with Governance, Expert and Administrative and Business Unit Supports.

“The ICET will transform into African Regional Center of Excellence by Dec. 2023.

“It will also increase and boost the university’s revenue stream through professional development, aids and research/innovation programmes by 2023.

“It will transform public and global image of the FUT through record achievement in emerging technology research and development. Transform into number one fusion Center for ET Research and Development in Africa,” he said.

Olugbile mentioned some of the researches to be carried out to include; Artificial Intelligence System, Blockchain Technology, Big Data Analytics, Robotics Studies, Cyberspace Security, Cyberspace Governance and Geospatial Studies.

Responding, Prof. Abdullahi Bala, Vice-Chancellor of FUT Minna, commended GNCS for its interest and passion for the university.

He pledged to give the needed support for the realisation of the project.

He advised the organisation to hasten with work to ensure that the project was completed by 2021 rather than the 2023 timeline.

“There must be a collaboration between academia, industries and governance. To get students to be embedded in industries for experiment, faculties need to be embedded to keep abreast with new ideas to address contemporary challenges the industry will be faced with.

“The University is looking for a center that will be working with the interest in artificial intelligence, cyber intelligence, and security, ” he said.

Bala added that faculties and students in the university would leverage on the opportunity to carry out quality research and new technology in order to attract funds to the parties involved.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that GNC is a frontline organisation working with government, civil society organisations, private sector, technical community, academia and other institutional in Africa and United Nations.

It specialises in cyber security intervention, digital cooperation, cybercrime laws implementation, Internet Governance strategy and emerging technology for development in Africa. (NAN)