Gov. Lalong Condoles Jang over loss of Aide

News
March 4, 2020
Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Wednesday in Jos, described the death of the aide as painful and a huge loss to the people of Plateau State, giving his services to the State.

“The deceased served with passion and commitment leaving no one in doubt that he was a dependable father, husband and a worthy assistant to his principal.

“Such a loss is deeply hurting, especially looking at the vacuum created by his demise.”

Lalong, while commiserating with  the family and former governor, urged them to be comforted by the impeccable, loyal and selfless service rendered by the deceased to his principal and the entire State.

He also prayed that God will grant his soul eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)

