Gov. Lalong mourns AIG Ali Jos

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has expressed sadness over the death of retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Hamisu Ali-Jos, who died in an Indian hospital after a protracted illness.

Lalong in a condolence message issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs on Thursday in Jos described the late AIG as a man of honour.

He said Ali-Jos who died at the age of 78 served Nigeria with dignity and sincerity, rising to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

He said the death of the AIG who also served as a one-time Sole Administrator of Katsina State, would create a huge vacuum difficult to fill .

The governor said that Plateau benefited immensely from his wealth of wisdom particularly in addressing security challenges and restoring peace to the state.

Lalong condoled with the family of the deceased urging them to accept his death as the will of God while taking solace that he left legacies serving his community, state and country fervently.(NAN)