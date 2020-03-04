Kano State Govt plans integrated transportation system

Kano State Government says it plans to introduce modern transportation system to ease movement within the City Centre.

Mr Mu’azu Magaji, the state’s Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure said this while interacting with newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

Magaji said the project was in line with Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje’s vision of transforming the state into World Class City that would attract investors.

“At the moment, the governor has approved the design and the integration of all the transport projects going on in the city.

“You may recall that there was a plan to introduce a light rail which would cost about N1.8billion in the city, and the loan generated controversy which led to the suspension of the project.

“Now we have redesigned that rail and re-scoped it to become smaller, fit for purpose, so that it can work side by side with the Bus Transit Scheme,” he said.

The commissioner explained that apart from the integration of the light rail and the BRT, the plan also included development of seven terminals across the suburbs of the city.

“Basically, every 10 kilometres outside Kano, especially along Zaria, Hadejia, Maiduguri, Katsina, Gwarzo road and the rest, there will be a terminal outside the city which will be located at a very critical entry points into the city,” he said.

He said that between the 10 kilometres and the rail terminal there would be the BRT operations and there would be modern bus stops along the way.

He further explained that within the city centre there would be an interchange where people and vehicles would interact.

“There will be modern ticketing, it will be cheaper, it will clean the city, introduce modernity and the routes will be demarcated to ensure that there is order on the road.

“In the next two years, Kano will have modern transport system like you see in the modern cities across the world,” the commissioner said. (NAN)