Force HQ Emerge Winners at 2020 Police Games

Force Headquarters, Abuja, has emerged overall winner of the 12th Biennial Police Gamed with 239 medals made up of 102 gold, 70 silver and 67 bronze.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored the medals table on Saturday reports that the biennial games took place between Feb. 27 and March 7 at Awka, Anambra, South-East Nigeria.

Zone 2 Police Command made up ofLagos and Ogun commands, came second with 198 medals comprising 63 gold, 80 silver and 55 bronze.

Zone 11 Osogbe, placed 3rd with 42 gold, 32 silver and 45 bronze, bringing the total to 119 medals, while Zone 6 Calabar on 4th position, had 27 gold, 31 silver and 38 bronze totaling 96 medals.

Zone 7 Abuja, with a total of 64 medals comprising 20 gold, 22 silver and 22 bronze came 5th, while Zone 9 Umuahia, on 6th position, had a total of 59 medals made up of 20 gold, 14 silver and 25 bronze.

Zone 5 Benin had 17 gold, 22 silver and 28 bronze to placed 7th with 67 medals, as 8th position went to Zone 8 Lokoja with 11 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze to have 42 medals.

Zone 1 Kano, had 10 gold, 13 silver and 17 bronze to occupy 9th position with 40 medals, while Zone 4 Makurdi had a total of 33 medals made up of 4 gold, 10 silver and 19 bronze to placed 10th.

Zone 3, Yola got 10 medals from three gold, five silver and two bronze to placed 11th position as Zone 12 Bauchi was in 12th position with 11 medals from one gold, five silver and five bronze.

On the bottom of the table was Zone 10 Sokoto with 17 medals from 7 silver and 10 bronze.

Police Spokesman in Lagos, DSP Bala Elkana, had however told NAN before the games that Lagos (Zone 2) athletes were prepared to retain their position as defending champions.

“Our athletes have been preparing and we are ready to retain our title as the defending champions of the 2018 Enugu Police Games,” he said.