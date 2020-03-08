Buhari calls Osinbajo, salutes his loyalty, intellectual capacity

March 8, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari has originated a phone call to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday afternoon to congratulate him as he celebrates his 63rd birthday.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja, quoted the President as commending Osinbajo’s loyalty and dedication to the administration.

Buhari told the vice president that his intellectual capacity had impacted positively on the overall accomplishments of Federal Government, notably the economic and social intervention programmes.

The President wished Osinbajo’s family members, friends and associates a joyous birthday celebration.

He prayed almighty God to endow the Vice-President with greater wisdom and long life to continue to serve the nation and humanity.

