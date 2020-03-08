Number of Coronavirus Deaths Rises to 366 in Italy

March 8, 2020
The number of deaths in Italy as a result of the coronavirus epidemic rose sharply on Sunday, jumping by 133 cases to a total of 366.

The country, the worst hit in Europe, now has 7,375 confirmed cases of the disease, the Civil Protection Agency said on Sunday, up from 5,883 the day before.

Experts believe a number of unreported cases exist.

More than 600 people previously infected with the virus have recovered or had minimal symptoms, the agency said.

On Sunday, Italy announced it was putting large areas of the north on lockdown to try to stem the spread of the virus.

(dpa/NAN)

