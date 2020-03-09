NPFL Match Day 23: Plateau United Keep Title Hopes Alive as Rivers United Maintain Pressure

Plateau United reiterated their title ambitions with a win away to Wikki while Rivers United stayed within the title-chasing loop with a win at home.

At the other end of the log, defeats for Abia Warriors and Kwara United dragged the two sides deeper in the relegation mire.

Leaders, Plateau United went into the Matchday 23 fixtures knowing they need to win on the road on a day their rivals, Rivers United and Lobi Stars were playing at home.

They grinded out the result they needed and extended their unbeaten run on the road to four matches after edging Wikki Tourists 1-0. Anthony Sunday’s 33rd minute strike earned all three points for Plateau United.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United maintained the pressure on Plateau United after a narrow 1-0 win over FC Ifeanyi Ubah. Stanley Eguma’s men left it late as the goal was scored by Ogbonna Onuoha in the 83rd minute. The win is also Rivers United’s third consecutive win which also boosts their credentials as serious contenders for the title.

In Makurdi, Lobi Stars were definitely the big losers of the day after being held to 2-2 draw by Kano Pillars at the Aper Akum Stadium. Lobi Stars raced into a two goal lead in the first half through Carlos Galeya in the 8th minute and Samad Kadiri in the 18th minute. However, Pillars came back strong as Auwalu Ali Malam scored a brace in the 42nd and 68th minute.

In Akure, Abia Warriors dropped into the relegation zone after losing 1-0 to Sunshine Stars. Fuad Ekelejuoti scored the all important goal in the 50th minute. Abia Warriors, have now won only once in their last seven matches.

At the bottom end of the table, Nasarawa United’s resurgence continued with a comprehensive 3-0 home thrashing of Katsina United. Chinedu Ohanachom continued his form in front of goal as he grabbed a hat-trick to lift Nasarawa United, that have now won four of its last five NPFL matches.

MFM FC and Enugu Rangers played out a 0-0 draw in Lagos while Jigawa Golden Stars edged Kwara United 2-1.

As the popular injunction goes, ‘take your chances when they come or you may regret not doing so’. Lobi flouted this injunction and painfully shared the spoils against an opposition that offered much less in the final third.