COVID-19: Ekiti begins distribution of free hand sanitisers, others

Ekiti Government has commenced the distribution of hand sanitisers, hand gloves and face masks to all public primary and secondary schools in the state.

The Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr Mojisola Yaya- Kolade, disclosed this at a Public Awareness Programme on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti.

The commissioner said the government was doing its best to stop COVID-19 from getting to the state, adding that it would not relent in that direction.

“The efforts of Ekiti Government at combating the virus cannot be quantified and this include the recent setting up of a 40-man committee headed by the governor of the state, apart from releasing money for immediate action”, she said.

Yaya-Kolade urged the general public to disregard rumour about the virus adding that they should only believe information from reliable and authorised sources.

The commissioner encouraged the residents observe strict personal and environmental hygiene as a measure of curtailing infectious diseases.

She also urged residents to desist from kissing, handshake, hugging and other intimate activities that would put them at risk of the disease during this period.

A cross section of residents, who spoke at the programme, commended the quick response of the government to check the spread of COVID-19 to the state.

They urged religious leaders in country to support government’s efforts at curbing the spread of the disease through prayers and sensitisation of their congregations on the preventive measures and symptoms of the disease.

Mr Olawale Ogungbe, a resident said the initiative would go a long way to check the spread of the disease.

Similarly, Mrs Iya Olowo, Pastor Ola Joshua and Alfa Kola Jejelayegba, all commended the state government for the sensitisation programme and called for its sustenance across the state to achieved the desired result.

(NAN)