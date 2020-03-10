FTAN commends FG on fight against COVID-19

Alhaji Rabo Saleh, National President, Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN), on Tuesday commended the Federal Government for its fight against COVID-19.

Saleh gave the commendation while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said the manner at which the Federal Ministry of Health swung into action in sensitising Nigerians and acquiring the needed equipment for testing and generally containing the viral outbreak was quite impressive.

He noted that the positive results achieved so far had helped the tourism and hospitality chains of businesses in the country, which the association was happy about.

He, however, urged the Federal Ministry of Health to intensify efforts to further salvaging the situation considering Nigeria’s population and the numerous porous borders.

“As a professional body, we commend the Federal Government on its ability to contain the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

“The activities of the Federal Ministry of Health and other health organisations in containing the virus have yielded positive results and FTAN is quite excited over this.

“It is only unfortunate that the outbreak is having negative effect on the tourism and aviation industries but being able to contain it is a great achievement on the path of the health sector,” he said.

The National President urged FG to increase the medical team and diagnosis equipment at the local and international airports where lots of people migrate into the country from other countries.

He said that considering the fact that the viral outbreak had negative effect on the tourism and hospitality industry, the association was planning to hold some sensitisation programme with tourism stakeholders.

He said that the sensitisation programme would enlighten them on precautionary measures to adopt to stay safe and healthy from contacting the virus.

“We need them to do more, more diagnosis materials and medical team should be deployed to our airports for proper examination.

“We are also going to lend our voice to sensitise our members and other tourism stakeholders to the needed precautionary measure to take seriously.

“This will be done in few weeks as we are currently speaking with the Federal Ministry of Health on it,” he said. (NAN)