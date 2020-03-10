Panama, Mongolia Each Confirm First COVID-19 Case

Panama and Mongolia have each confirmed their first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).President Laurentino Cortizo of Panama said on Twitter on Tuesday that his country was able to identify it early after applying all the protocols of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“After applying all the protocols of the World Health Organisation we can confirm the first COVID-19 case in our country … We have identified it early, so we may remain calm,” Cortizo wrote on Twitter.

Panama’s Health Minister Rosario Turner said at a news conference that the infected person was a 40-year-old woman who had sought medical assistance after she suffered fever upon her return from Spain.Her condition is assessed as stable.In Mongolia, the first case of infection was confirmed after a patient, who is a French citizen was tested, the Mongolian Montsame news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the health minister.

According to the media outlet, the Mongolian State Emergency Commission convened a meeting on Tuesday morning over the first COVID-19 case reported in the country.

“A team of professionals of the National Center for Communicable Diseases has been sent to Dornogobi aimag (province).“The health state of the French national is relatively stable.“Despite the recommendation for 14-day self-quarantine from medics upon his fever, the citizen has gone outside, ignoring the recommendation,” the health minister said during the meeting, as quoted by the media outlet.

Two Mongolian nationals who were in contact with the tourist have also left Dornogovi.According to the commission, they will all be held responsible for violating quarantine rules.

So far, the number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease globally has exceeded 114,000, and over 4,000 died. The virus has spread to more than 100 countries since emerging in China in December, according to Johns Hopkins University.

(Sputnik/NAN)