Indonesia, Belgium Record First COVID-19 Death

March 11, 2020
A female patient in Indonesia who was infected with the new coronavirus has died, becoming the first known fatal case in the country.the

The Belgian Health Ministry disclosed this on Wednesday.

The ministry reported on Wednesday that it was the first coronavirus death in the country, Belga news agency said citing a statement.

The 53-year-old foreigner had underlying conditions including diabetes and hypertension, ministry spokesman Achmad Yurianto said.

He did not disclose other details about the patient, who died on Tuesday night.

So far, Indonesia has confirmed 27 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Belgian government statement said the patient was 90 years old.

