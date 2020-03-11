Plateau Govt. says all 43 quarantined persons are Corona Virus free

The Plateau Government has declared that all the 43 persons quarantined in Wase Local Government Area of the state are free from the Corona Virus (COVID-19).

The state’s Health Commissioner, Dr Nimkong Ndam, stated this while briefing the press at the end of the State Executive Council meeting in Jos on Wednesday.

Ndam,therefore, said that there was no case of confirmed Corona Virus in the state.

“After the 14 days period given to monitor the 43 quarantined persons, which ended on March 10 and 11, we can confirm that they are not infected,” he said.

Ndam said that a team from the Federal Ministry of Health, World Health Organisations, Nigeria Immigration Service and security agencies were in the council area to review and examine the quarantined persons.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 43 persons including four Chinese miners were quarantined by the State Government after the Chinese had contacts with some people.

The commissioner said that the measure was taken to forestall the spread of the COVID-19, which had killed more than 2000 persons in China since its outbreak in December 2019.

“The isolation is a medical routine following four Chinese miners who arrived Jos, Nigeria on Feb. 25 and 26 from China,

“We are happy to inform the world that nobody is infected with the virus in the state, but there is a need for us to focus on the preventive measures,” he said.

Ndam urged residents of the state to imbibe the culture of keeping their environment and body clean at all times.

“Maintain personal hygiene, cover your mouth with handkerchiefs and tissue when coughing, wash your hands with soap and water, use hand sanitisers.

“School authorities should make water and soap available for hand washing, public offices should have hand sanitisers in their offices and disinfect offices especially frequently used door knobs,” he said.

NAN reports that Nigeria currently has two confirmed cases of Corona Virus, the first was reported on Feb. 27 the of an Italian, while the second is an index case of the Italian.

Earlier, Mr Dan Manjang, the Information Commissioner said the executive council meeting was also used to review performance level of the 12 committees set up by the state government for different tasks.

Manjang said that reports of the committees on environmental sanitation, community policing and tricycle and motorcycle activities were deliberated upon.(NAN)