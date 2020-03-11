Renewed Attacks, NHRC/UNHRC Intensify Efforts To Deal With Human Rights Concerns

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it has become imperative more than ever before to deal with emerging human rights concerns emanating from continuous attacks by insurgents/terrorists and counter insurgency operations in the North East

The Executive Secretary of the Commission Tony Ojukwu Esq stated this at a three-day inception training of human rights monitors on effective human rights monitoring and documentation, under the 2020 Human Rights Monitoring Project of The NHRC And United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

At the training organized by both institutions, Ojukwu said the focus of this year’s project will among other things center on regular visits to detention centers to ensure their compliance with human rights standards.

While urging monitors to ensure that violations that are hitherto unnoticed and underreported are brought to fore for possible redress, the human rights Boss emphasized on sensitization of stakeholders on decriminalization of petty offences, with a view to promoting the rights to Access to justice of the Population of Concern.

The Head of Field Office UNHCR, Yola, Ms Eliane Valleri Amoussou said human rights is one of the pillars of the United Nations, therefore human rights monitors are on the frontline of combating abuses and promoting respect for human rights.

She called on relevant stakeholders to partner with human rights monitors in addressing human rights violations, saying the report documented from field work is important in seeking accountability for human abuses and justice for victims. This according to her is a foundation for advocating for policies and programs that promote and protect human rights.

Participants at the training applauded the NHRC and UNHCR for providing the opportunity for capacity building, adding that the training will empower them to deliver on their schedules effectively. The participants are human rights monitors from Adamawa, Borno and Yobe State.

NHRC