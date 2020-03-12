COVID-19: Rivers Govt. sets up committee to create awareness

(NAN) The Rivers State Executive Council has set up a committee to create awareness for the prevention of coronavirus in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim told journalists on Thursday that the State Executive Council meeting approved the 5-Member Executive Council committee.

He said: “The State Executive Council reviewed the global pandemic and set up a 5-Member committee to carry out an aggressive awareness campaign on the prevention of coronavirus.

“Members of the committee are the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim (Chairman), Commissioner for Health and Prof. Chike Princewill (Member), Commissioner for Environment.

“Others are: Dr Igbiks Tamuno (Member), Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Barrister Olisa Tasie-Amadi (Member) and Commissioner for Youth Affairs, Ohia Prince (Member).

“This committee is to ensure that citizens of the State in the 23 Local Government areas get adequate information that will stop them from contracting the virus. ”

“We also use this opportunity to inform members of the public that they need to practice elementary hygiene.

“They should use hand sanitisers to prevent contracting the virus,’’ Nsirim said.(NAN)