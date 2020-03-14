Coronavirus: Air Peace deploys measures to protect passengers, employees

March 14, 2020
Image result for CORONA VIRUS

The airline’s Safety Manager, Captain Godfrey Ogbogu, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

Ogbogu explained that all passengers of the airline would be subjected to a thorough hand sanitisation at the boarding gate.

He said that the airline had also introduced temperature checking for all passengers before boarding.

Ogbogu revealed that any passenger whose temperature reads above 38 degrees would not be allowed to board while a refund will be issued.

“We wish to state categorically that any passenger who fails to cooperate will be declined boarding on any of our flights

“We want to assure the passengers that these exercises will be seamlessly carried out and passengers will not be inconvenienced in any way,” he said.

Ogbogu enjoined all passengers to cooperate with the airline, as the World Health Organisation(WHO) had declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

He disclosed that the airline’s aircraft was extensively sanitised before flying each day.

Ogbogu said the airline was cooperating with the Federal Government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

He, therefore, thanked all the airline’s customers for making it their airline of choice.

The official added that the safety of their passengers and workforce was its priority and this it would pursue vigorously. (NAN)

