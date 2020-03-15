Candidates optimistic as JAMB starts 2020 UTME

March 14, 2020 (NAN) Some candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have expressed optimism in the conduct and outcome of the 2020 exercise.

The candidates spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday, during the 2020 UTME examination scheduled by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

NAN reports that JAMB had earlier scheduled the examination to commence from March 14 to April 4 in its over 600 accredited Computer Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide.

Roseline Abeh, a candidate at the JAMB CBT centre in Kogo, Bwari, said she was sure to do her best since she had acquired all necessary knowledge on especially, the use of computer.

She said she was sitting for the examinations for the second time and had challenges while using the system during the previous exercise.

She, however, added that this year, she was fully prepared for all it took to sit for the examinations, which she hoped would yield positive result.

Abeh also described the conduct of the exercise at the centre as well organised.

She commended JAMB for the effort put in place to ensure a smooth process.

“Everyone is treated by the officials without any preference but with strict adherence to the rules and regulations as stated before the exercise.

“Everyone is searched and scrutinised to make sure no one was carrying any of the banned items and so far, I have not heard of anyone complain about the computers being non- functional.

“I am sure to score high because I believe the questions will be easy,” she said.

John Ezeh, another candidate, who sat for the examination at the JAMB Headquarters CBT centre said he believed the efforts he made in preparing for the examination would give him a positive result.

According to him, the process is smoothly conducted by officials at the centre and while I hope that the results will favour me, I also pray to gain admission with the outcome.

Similarly, Aishatu Lawal, another candidate told NAN that she was satisfied with the questions as they were not exactly what she expected but what she prepared for before the examination.

“The questions were from the syllabus and fair, though not exactly from past examination questions but they are of course in the same direction.

“I am sure to score high marks because I read well for this examination.

“I also appreciate the entire process; the exercise was timely; I didn’t have any problem with my computer and those who did were attended to swiftly by the officials,” Lawal said.

NAN reports that over 1.9 million registered candidates are expected to sit for the examination in CBT centres nationwide. (NAN)