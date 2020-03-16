NGO empowers 4, 000 women in 7-years in Nigeria

An NGO, Women Connected By Purpose (WCBP) says it has empowered about 4, 000 women, including girls in the past 7-years in the country.

The WCBP president, Mrs Monisola Adebayo, stated this at an event to commemorate the International Women Day on Sunday in Ibadan.

Adebayo said that over 4, 000 women had benefited from various programmes and interventions initiated by the organisation in the past 7-years, adding that the organisation would continue to empower women economically to achieve overall development of families and country.

She noted that the event with theme: “Each for Equal” was aimed at creating an enabling environment where men and women had equal opportunities to contribute to the development of the society.

“One of the key things which will enable women to excel when an opportunity come is when they are prepared for it which was why we are talking about excellence because we believe excellence can never go off-show.

“A world that allows everyone to take their space is one where everyone showcases excellence in all life’s endeavors,” she said.

Adebayo, who underscored the importance of support and understanding of women especially in politics, said: “various contemporary women are trailblazing even in areas mostly dominated by men.

“One of them is the founder of WCBP, Mofoluwaso Ilevbare, who was recently named one of Nigeria’s most inspiring women and Mrs Ibukun Awosika, the Chief Executive Officer of First Bank plc.

“We, as women, can achieve more by creating the right culture and values at home.”

Other speakers at the event, which included, Mrs Oyinda Ige, the Chief Executive Officer, The Nest Montessori, Mrs Abimbola Okutinyang of Bim’s Living Gardens and Mrs Emelda Akindeji-Oladeji, a banker all shared their experiences on excellence.

They enjoined women to focus on their passion and be willing to pay the price for greatness without compromise.

NAN reports that WCBP is a faith-based women group, established in 2012 on as a BlackBerry group before becoming an NGO empowering women to be their best in life. (NAN)