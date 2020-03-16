NPFL: Rangers humble Rivers United 1-0 in Enugu

Enugu, March 15, 2020 (NAN) Rangers International FC of Enugu on Sunday humbled Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt 1-0 in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match day 24 in Enugu.

Chinonso Eziekwe saved Rangers FC for the day with his strike in the 38th minute of the match inside the main bowl of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

In a game which would have recorded many goals were prevented by the goalkeepers of the two teams.

Speaking after the match, Rangers FC assistant coach, Mbwas Mangut expressed joy over the win.

”All we need was the three points and thank God we secured it despite the score line.

”We knew that the match would be tough and that was why we prepared well for it.

”Rivers FC is a good team and they showed it today but we were better today and that was why we won,” he said.

Mangut said that the club would keep fighting for more points with the aim to top the league table.

”We do not want to miss continental league come next season and that is why you see the players grinding out result, ” the assistant coach said.

Rivers United coach, Stanley Eguma said that the game was a good one and that his team planned at worst a point from the match.

”We missed several chances in the match, if not we would have picked at worst a point from this match.

”Rivers FC playing every game to win and but we lost today, tomorrow will be favourable for us,”

”Rangers were lucky to score that goal and after the goal, our players refused to convert their chances, ” Eguma said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the victory, Rangers FC is placed fifth position with 34points after 23 matches.

Rivers United occupied second position with 42 points after 24 matches. (NAN)