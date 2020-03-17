Gov. Bello Commiserates with Lagos State Government over Gas Explosion

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, has commiserated with his counterparts in Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the devastating explosion that occurred in the state on Sunday. A massive devastating explosion of great magnitude occurred on Sunday at Abule Ado area in Amuwo Odofin Local Council of Lagos State, which resulted into loss of many lives and properties.In a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, Bello described the massive explosion as devastating and unfortunate national tragedy.”On behalf of myself, the Government and the good people of Kogi State, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathies to His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Government and people of Lagos State, for the loss of many lives and properties following the devastating inferno that ravaged some parts of the state on Sunday.”This is no doubt a huge and devastating loss to the Government and the people of Lagos State, and by extension Nigeria and the world at large. We extend our wishes of quick recovery to all those injured and our condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their beloved ones and properties as a result of the tragic and unfortunate accident. ”Our prayers and thoughts goes to everyone affected by this national tragedy. May the Almighty Allah comfort the affected families and rest the souls of the deceased

Posted by Abdul Jimoh Currently in Social Media platform of NTA, Largest TV in Africa. Iam a graduate of Mass Communication with special interest on social media and Online Editor and a Reporter.