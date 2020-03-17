Gov. Buni Approves N353 Million for Local Government Retirees

March 17, 2020
His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved a total of N353, 171, 749.70 for the payment of the liabilities of 253 retirees from across the 17 local government areas of the state.

The approval constitutes batches 40 and 41 in the long list of benefit payments to retired local government staff.

Of the 253 affected LG staff, 66 are deceased and their benefits, totalling N91, 778, 281.52, would be paid to their next of kin. The remaining sum of N261, 393, 468 would be paid to 187 living retirees.

Some may recall that on 14th February 2020, the governor had approved N220, 759, 558.04 for the payment of the benefits of batch 39 of 180 retirees from the 17 local government areas.

Approvals granted by the governor are based on the recommendations of the standing committee for the verification and settlement of outstanding pension and gratuity liabilities of local government retirees.

Signed

Abdullahi Bego
Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture

