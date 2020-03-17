Okowa commiserates with Gov. Bello over mother’s death

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with his Kogi counterpart, Yahaya Bello over the death of his mother, Hajia Hauwau Bello.

Okowa, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Tuesday, commiserated with Bello, the government and people of Kogi.

He urged the governor to take solace in the fact that his mother lived a fulfilled life and contributed immeasurably to the course of humanity.

Okowa said that the family should take solace in the fact that their matriarch lived to witness the enormous successes achieved by her children, including the emergence of Yahaya Bello as governor.

“We received the news of the demise of your beloved mother with sadness, but we are consoled by the fact that she lived a life of dedicated service to humanity.

“We share in your sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant you the courage to bear the loss, as we pray for the repose of the soul of your departed mother.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn with you, my brother governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on the unfortunate demise of your beloved mother, Hajia Hauwau Oziohu Bello.

“It is my prayer that God will comfort you and your entire family and grant them the fortitude to bear the grievous loss,” he said. (NAN).

Posted by Abdul Jimoh Currently in Social Media platform of NTA, Largest TV in Africa. Iam a graduate of Mass Communication with special interest on social media and Online Editor and a Reporter.