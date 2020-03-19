COVID-19: Kano Govt. orders closure of schools

(NAN) Kano State Government has directed for the closure of public and private schools in the state for 30-days, to contain spread of coronavirus.

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Executive Governor Kano State

The state’s Commissioner of Education, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, made the disclosure at a press conference on Thursday in Kano.

Sanusi said the closure of the schools will be effective from Monday, March 23, adding that the decision was part of precautionary measures against the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

He enjoined parents and guardians to evacuate their wards from boarding schools not later than Sunday, March 22.

According to him, the move was part of conscious effort to prevent children and their teachers from becoming vulnerable to the pandemic.

“The closure is not intended to create panic but a preventive measure in the face of threat posed by the disease across the globe,’’ he said.

The Commissioner further urged parents to encourage their children to remain at home and observe high standards of personal hygiene. (NAN)