Covid-19: Niger Govt. closes public, private schools

Health, News
March 19, 2020
The Niger Government has directed the closure of Public and Private Schools as well as Tertiary Institutions across the State for 30 days from March 23 as part of efforts to check the spread of the coronavirus disease.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, on Thursday in Minna, said by the directive,  all public gatherings in the state had also been suspended by the State Government.

Matane said the closure of the Public, Private Schools and Tertiary Institutions would commence on March 23, while the suspension of all Public gathering is with immediate effect.

He said the measure was part of Government’s deliberate efforts to contain the global spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

He urged the people of the state to always observe the highest degree of personal hygiene, remain calm and adhere strictly to all safety measures earlier announced by the State Ministry of Health.( NAN)

