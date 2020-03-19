COVID-19: University of Ibadan Muslim Community suspends weekly Jum’ah Prayers

March 19, 2020
The Governing Board and the Executive Council of the University of Ibadan Muslim Community (UIMC), on Thursday, announced the suspension of their weekly Jum’ah Prayers and any other mosque events of more than 50 people gathering.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspension was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Imam, UIMC, Prof. Miftah AbdulRahman in Ibadan.

The Chief Imam said that the decision came having considered the recent global occurrence around COVID-19 pandemic, especially the official revelation that the Ekiti state index case stayed in Ibadan for 14 days.

“In effect, Jum’ah prayers starting from 20th March are suspended until further notice.

“This announcement will help us in the UIMC to proactively respond to COVID-19 virus and prevent its spread.”

AbdulRahman urged members to pray at their respective homes and observe personal hygiene.

“While they continue their Adhkar for Allah to a halt this deadly plague.

“Furthermore, members should constantly recite Ayatul-kursiyy (Q2:255),” the Chief Imam said.

He urged members to strictly adhere to the health guidelines laid down by the University of Ibadan Health Services. (NAN)



