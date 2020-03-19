Health worker tasks pregnant women on antenatal

A Community Health Officer (CHO) in Nasarawa State, Mrs Rifkatu Makka-Nangba, has advised women to embrace antenatal services in the interest of their new born babies and for their personal health.

She also urged them to adhere strictly to health instructions given to them during and after delivery to ensure quality health status of both mother and baby.

Makka-Nangba, who is the officer in-charge, Primary HealthCare Clinic (PHC), Ogba, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state, gave the advice at Ogba while fielding questions from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

She said that the importance of antenatal care to the health of babies and their mothers could not be overemphasised, hence the need of her call in that direction.

The health worker, who could not hide her happiness over the successful delivery of male triplets by one Mrs Deborah Amos at 4:30 a.m on March 19 in the clinic, prayed God to bless and protect the babies.

According to her, men are also advised to encourage their wives to go for antenatal considering the importance of antenatal to societal development.

“I want to use this medium to advise women, especially pregnant women, to embrace antenatal in their interest and in the interest of the health of their babies.

“As good antenatal care includes regular screening which can detect and prevent early complications such as hypertension and pregnancy diabetes; both of which can dramatically affect the foetus.

“Early detection means regular monitoring and treatment which is good for the health of the baby’s growth and the mothers.

“I also want to thank God for the successful delivery of male triplets in the early hours of today (March 19) in this hospital, ” she said.

Makka-Nangba said that the safe delivery in the clinic was also as a result of the advice given to the woman during antenatal.

She also called for adequate care of the triplets as the breastfeed of the children to satisfaction is a great task that requires assistance from government and individuals.

Also speaking, the parents of the triplets, Mr Amos Allahnana, a farmer from Embugu Awogbren community in Wakama District, thanked God for blessing his family with the triplets.

He however appealed to the Nasarawa State Government, Chairman and Overseer of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Council and Akun Development Area, respectively, as well as other well meaning Nigerians to help the family.