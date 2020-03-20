Spain building emergency clinic as number of virus cases tops 20,000

The Madrid regional government on Friday announced plans to set up a 5,500-bed hospital on convention centre land as the number of Coronavirus cases rose 16 per cent to hit 20,000, with the number of deaths passing 1,000.

Fernando Simon, head of the CCAES emergency health service said Madrid has the bulk of the country’s cases, with more than 7,000, with Catalonia in second place, with more than 3,000.

The emergency clinic will be set up on land belonging to the Ifema convention centre on the outskirts of Madrid.

It will be equipped to treat patients needing intensive care.

The country is about halfway through a 15-day lockdown designed to slow the march of the Coronavirus, which has spread worldwide since appearing in China late 2019.

Authorities say they hope that infections will soon top off and that the spread of the virus will slow. (dpa/NAN)