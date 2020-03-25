COVID-19: Gov. Yahaya meets Gombe traditional rulers, canvasses compliance

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Tuesday advised traditional rulers to comply with the coronavirus (COVID-19) government approved protective measures to guard against its spread.

Yahaya gave the advice while meeting with the royal fathers in Gombe, adding that it had become imperative for everyone to be proactive in view of the devastating spread of the disease across the globe.

He said with the rate at which the virus was spreading, all stakeholders must learn to adjust.

“We are in tough times, and we must learn to adjust to protect ourselves from the virus.’’

Yahaya said that the state government’s commitment to the protection of lives necessitated the setting up of a task force, to review and monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor charged political office holders in the state to liaise with traditional rulers to ensure that more advocacy were carried out in the area of protective measures to be taken against the disease.

Yahaya decried the absence of COVID-19 testing laboratories in northern Nigeria, saying that was the more reason people should adhere to all preventive measures in the interest of the state.

Prof. Idris Mohammed, the Chairman of the 21-member Task Force on COVID-19 Review and Monitoring in the state, advised traditional rulers to carry the campaign to their respective communities.

The Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar III, on behalf of the traditional rulers, pledged their support to the Yahaya-led state government.

Shehu-Abubakar, who is also the Chairman Council of Chiefs, commended the state government’s efforts at protecting the lives of residents.

“What is needful is what the government has done in informing the people and meeting critical stakeholders.’’ (NAN)