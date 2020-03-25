Group seeks Buhari’s intervention on invasion of NHRC by Police

A Civil Society Organisation, Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Monday’s Police invasion of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The Executive Director of CASER, Mr Frank Tietie, made the call in a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja,

Tietie, who decried the police action, said that it happened after members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (Shiites) were seeking the release of their detained leader in detention, Sheikh El-Zazaky.

He, however, said the police action “is condemnable’’, and called on the president to hold the police accountable for its action.

“President Buhari must, therefore, immediately hold the police accountable for this act of indiscretion in responding to protesting members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

“The leadership of the police must ensure that the particular detachment of the policemen that carried out action must of necessity be seriously punished, accordingly,” he said.

Tietie said that NHRC, which Nigerians were seeing as independent and impartial state institution that promotes and defends the constitutionally guaranteed and internationally recognised human rights of all must be respected at all times.

He said that the NHRC had over the years absorbed a lot of tensions from groups and individuals who believed that “it is highly respected and credible’’.

Tietie explained that the work of the commission in attending to complain of human right violations was critical.

“If the NHRC is not safe for protesters, where else in the country can be safe.

“In that case, wherein lies free speech as one of the twin pillars of democracy if law abiding citizens cannot protest.

“It is in this interest, we call on the Federal Government to address the grave desecration and violation of NHRC or be prepared to face judgement of history,” he said. (NAN)