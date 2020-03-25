Niger governor Bello goes on self-isolation

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has embarked on self isolation considering the fact that as a public figure, he must have had contact with some confirmed contact cases of COVID-19.

The self isolation is also due to Governor Abubakar Bello’s outing at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum meeting on the 18th of March which was also attended by his colleagues among whom is also the Bauchi state Governor.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje indicates that the Governor has already gone on to isolate himself while tests would be run to know his status.

“Considering the fact that I was in Abuja the whole of last week to participate in the APC National meeting with the President, The Nigeria Governors forum meeting, National Economic council meeting and the World bank break fast meeting, as a way of leading by example, I have placed my self on isolation and waiting to be tested, along with members of my family”.

He acknowledged

the directive of the Nigeria Governors Forum, for all the Governors that attended the following meetings to go on self isolation including their close aides and people they had contact with

Meanwhile, the Governor has directed that all his close aides and all cabinet members should subject themselves to self isolation.

The statement also called on the general public not to panic as the measure so far put in place by the government is for containment of the pandemic, stressing that it’s not meant to punish nigerlites but to help and protect the welfare and lives of the citizens.

The statement there for enjoined the people to embrace simple personal hygiene, procedures as well as precautionary measures taken by the State government.

Mary Noel-Berje

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Niger state.