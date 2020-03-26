Bauchi government confirms second case of coronavirus

0
News
March 26, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print

 Another person in Bauchi has tested positive to  COVID-19 virus, state Commissioner for Health,Dr Aliyu Maigoro disclosed on Thursday.

Image result for bala mohammed bauchi

Updating newsmen on the situation in the state, the commissioner said out of 48 samples presented for investigation, result for 38 persons had been received, out of which one tested positive.

He said the state recorded  48 high risk contacts of COVID-19 from 24th to 26th March 2020.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the state governor, Bala Mohammad, had also tested positive to the virus.

The commissioner said the second case was a 62 year-old man.

“The first case has still not shown any symptoms of COVID -19 and the second case will be moved to the management center for proper management,”he said.

Maigoro called on philanthropists and Development partners to support the state in curbing the menace.

“We call on philanthropists and development partners to support the state in curbing the menace with sophisticated machines and other consumables,” he pleaded

Maigoro said the state had also selected General  Hospital Bayara as an additional center for  the management of COVID- 19.

Also speaking,  Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, said the state government would involve security outfits in an event of non-compliance with directives on preventive measures, especially on closure of markets.

He advised the public to drink more water and consume citrus fruits as a preventive measure.(NAN)

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.