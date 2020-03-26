Bauchi government confirms second case of coronavirus

Another person in Bauchi has tested positive to COVID-19 virus, state Commissioner for Health,Dr Aliyu Maigoro disclosed on Thursday.

Updating newsmen on the situation in the state, the commissioner said out of 48 samples presented for investigation, result for 38 persons had been received, out of which one tested positive.

He said the state recorded 48 high risk contacts of COVID-19 from 24th to 26th March 2020.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the state governor, Bala Mohammad, had also tested positive to the virus.

The commissioner said the second case was a 62 year-old man.

“The first case has still not shown any symptoms of COVID -19 and the second case will be moved to the management center for proper management,”he said.

Maigoro called on philanthropists and Development partners to support the state in curbing the menace.

Maigoro said the state had also selected General Hospital Bayara as an additional center for the management of COVID- 19.

Also speaking, Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, said the state government would involve security outfits in an event of non-compliance with directives on preventive measures, especially on closure of markets.

He advised the public to drink more water and consume citrus fruits as a preventive measure.(NAN)