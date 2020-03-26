Covid-19 : Gombe Govt’ says only 4 persons on self isolation

The Gombe State Government says four persons are currently on self isolation following contact with a confirmed case of Corona virus (COVID-19) in Bauchi State.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Ahmed Gana, who made this known while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Gombe therefore, warned against the spread of rumours and fake news on social media.

Gana who is also a member of the Gombe State Taskforce on COVID-19, said the four persons in isolation had not exhibited any signs of the disease.

The Commissioner said the four persons were in perfect condition, but were on self isolated based on advice by the taskforce. “Their samples have been taken and sent to Abuja for tests, as soon as the results are out, they will know their fate.”He said the state government had mapped out strategies on the next line of action in case of any eventuality; and reiterated its warning against peddling rumours.He further stressed that Gombe State had not recorded any case of Corona virus.The commissioner urged the people to abide by the recommended preventive measures of frequent hand washing, avoiding crowds; as well as shaking hands.He disclosed that the taskforce had identified four isolation centres for COVID-19 cases in Gombe State namely; Kwadon, Bajoga and Kaltungo.According to him, those with severe cases would be admitted at the Specialist Hospital Gombe, while those with mild and moderate cases would be admitted to the Primary Health Care Centre at Kwadon, Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area (LGA).He added that the other two centres in Kaltungo and Bajoga in Funakaye LGA, would serve as backup to Kwadon Centre for mild and moderate cases.Gana, however, said the government had setup Rapid Response Teams in all the 11 councils, and each would be given specific phone numbers to report any suspected case. (NAN)