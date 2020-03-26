Covid-19: Kaduna govt. evacuates 4, 562 Almajiris

March 26, 2020
Kaduna, March 26, 2020 (NAN) Kaduna State Government says it has evacuated about 4, 562 Almajiris to prevent spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Mrs Hafsat Baba. Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Kaduna.

Baba said the evacuation became necessary because the Almajiris were living in an unhealthy condition, congested and filthy environment.

She said some of the affected children were returned to their parents in different states, noting that they would be  better protected by staying with their respective parents.

The commissioner added that the environment which the Almajiris reside along Kano Road, Kaduna was also demolished prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

”With over 300 of them from different states living in one environment, if the Coronavirus outbreak emerges, it will spread like wild fire.

“It is our responsibility as government to protect every person, any Almijiri caught will be sent back to their respective states.

“In spite of the lockdown across states, our team along side security agencies will continue with the evacuation exercise,” she said. (NAN)

