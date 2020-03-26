Covid-19: NSCDC deploys 300 personnel in Ondo

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State, says it has deployed a 300-member emergency response team to enforce precautionary measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The spokesman of the Corps, ASC Olufemi Omole, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Akure.

The statement quoted the State Commandant, Philip Ayuba, as saying that the 300-member response team would work with other security agencies to enforce measures taken by the government to combat the disease.

Ayuba said the team was drawn from officers and men serving at the command’s headquarters and the 19 divisional offices in the state.

“In showing commitment to the Commandant-General’s directive on prompt and tactical deployment, our officers and men are now on 24-hour patrol across markets, malls and motor parks.

“We are also patrolling around churches, mosques, club houses, hotels an so on, our aim is to curtail any social gathering of more than 20 persons at a time,” he said.

Ayuba said that the command was working in collaboration with the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure general awareness and prevention of the pandemic.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property, disaster management and rescue of victims during emergencies.

The Commandant urged the people to practice preventive measures announced by government in order to stay safe.

“Practice constant hand washing from a running water, use alcohol-based hand sanitisers, avoid overcrowded places, ensure environmental and personal hygiene.(NAN)